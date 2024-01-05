Vouchers of 280 lei, from January 1, for Romanians! Conditions to be met

#Vouchers #lei #January #Romanians #Conditions #met

A category of Romanians will receive 280 lei vouchers, as well as other benefits. It only needs to meet one condition.

Good news at the beginning of the year. The value of tickets for blood donors increased 4 times at the beginning of this year and reached 280 lei.

Official data show that less than 2% of the population regularly donates blood in Romania.

Romanians who donate blood receive 7 meal vouchers.

If until now the value of a ticket was almost 10 lei, now it has increased to 40 lei, which means that donors will receive 280 lei for a donation session, compared to 68 lei, as they received in the past.

In addition, donors benefit from a day off from work and a 50% discount on public transport.

However, to become a blood donor you must meet a number of conditions, among which, first of all. be between 18 and 60 years old, have stable blood pressure, regular pulse and not be under treatment.

You can donate blood a maximum of 4 times a year, at an interval of 3 months, if your health allows it.

The authorities considered that it was necessary to increase the value of the meal vouchers offered to donors in order to stimulate this social action, especially since the need for blood is extremely high in every hospital in the country.

Also Read:  Jan Slagter stood up for fallen TV stars this year: 'Tom Egbers is very welcome with me' | Show

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Romulus Ruszin-Szendi: a blood price has been set on my head
Romulus Ruszin-Szendi: a blood price has been set on my head
Posted on
The age-old question of who gets up as soon as the plane lands
The age-old question of who gets up as soon as the plane lands
Posted on
OnePlus Buds 3 headphones officially announced. ANC and dual-driver at a good price
OnePlus Buds 3 headphones officially announced. ANC and dual-driver at a good price
Posted on
Head Jan Smit is not special enough to register as a trademark
Head Jan Smit is not special enough to register as a trademark
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News