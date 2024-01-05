Vouchers of 280 lei, from January 1, for Romanians! Conditions to be met

#Vouchers #lei #January #Romanians #Conditions #met

A category of Romanians will receive 280 lei vouchers, as well as other benefits. It only needs to meet one condition.

Good news at the beginning of the year. The value of tickets for blood donors increased 4 times at the beginning of this year and reached 280 lei.

Official data show that less than 2% of the population regularly donates blood in Romania.

Romanians who donate blood receive 7 meal vouchers.

If until now the value of a ticket was almost 10 lei, now it has increased to 40 lei, which means that donors will receive 280 lei for a donation session, compared to 68 lei, as they received in the past.

In addition, donors benefit from a day off from work and a 50% discount on public transport.

However, to become a blood donor you must meet a number of conditions, among which, first of all. be between 18 and 60 years old, have stable blood pressure, regular pulse and not be under treatment.

You can donate blood a maximum of 4 times a year, at an interval of 3 months, if your health allows it.

The authorities considered that it was necessary to increase the value of the meal vouchers offered to donors in order to stimulate this social action, especially since the need for blood is extremely high in every hospital in the country.