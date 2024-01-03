Vowing to Fight South Korea, North Korea Will Increase Military Strength

#Vowing #Fight #South #Korea #North #Korea #Increase #Military #Strength

CNN Indonesia

Wednesday, 03 Jan 2024 19:40 IWST

Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, will increase military power to fight South Korea. (AFP/Jorge Silva)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

The supreme leader’s sister North Korea Kim Jong UnKim Yo Jong, stated that Pyongyang would increase its military capabilities thanks to South Korea’s “commitment”.

In a New Year’s message to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim Yo Jong said that North Korea “wholeheartedly” welcomed Yoon’s commitment to countering Pyongyang’s threat.

“I wholeheartedly welcome President Yoon’s announcement of his commitment to make a unique contribution to the rapid advancement of our country’s military power in the new year,” said Kim Yo Jong, as quoted by the North Korean news agency, KCNA.

Kim alluded to Yoon’s New Year’s speech which emphasized that Seoul would “complete” military cooperation with the United States by June this year.

Yoon emphasized that he would eliminate all nuclear and missile threats posed by North Korea.

The South Korean government itself has begun to implement harsh policies towards North Korea again. Seoul re-designated Pyongyang as its ‘principal enemy’ in its defense documents, a term that was removed during the Moon Jae In administration.

“It is solely because of President Yoon that security instability has become a daily reality in the Republic of Korea,” said Kim Yo Jong, as quoted Radio Free Asia.

“We have also clearly identified who the real enemy is, allowing us to sharpen our opposition stance, like a spear covered in ice,” said Kim Yo Jong.

Professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, Yang Moo Jin, said Kim Yo Jong’s message could be interpreted as North Korea’s response to Yoon’s New Year’s speech.

“North Korea has explicitly expressed the need and validity of strengthening its nuclear capabilities in reaction to Yoon’s hardline approach,” Yang said.

“This signals a strong response to South Korea’s expanded countermeasures against North Korea. Joint South Korean-US military exercises planned for March, before the general election in April, are expected to be a crucial point,” he continued.

In recent times, North Korea and South Korea have been hot, especially after Pyongyang launched its first spy satellite last November.

The launch angered Seoul and it decided to suspend parts of a 2018 military agreement between the Koreas aimed at reducing tensions.

Pyongyang does not accept. They also canceled the agreement between the two countries.

North Korea also vowed that it would no longer want to enter into an agreement with South Korea and began to ramp up its nuclear program in ‘preparation for war’.

(one/bac)

Watch the Video Below: