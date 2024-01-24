#VPRO #investigated #alleged #transgressive #behavior #Theo #Maassen #Media

Jan 24, 2024 at 1:17 PM Update: 12 minutes ago

Last year the VPRO investigated whether Summer guestspresenter Theo Maassen has been guilty of inappropriate or transgressive behavior in the workplace. Nothing was found, the broadcaster reports to NU.nl following reports from the weekly magazine Private.

Private published an article on Wednesday in which the comedian is accused of assaulting his current wife and ex-girlfriend. The weekly says it has viewed thousands of messages and spoken to several people involved.

Maassen has not responded to the reports Private. In the spring of 2023, his employer VPRO was alerted to a possible issue that allegedly occurred in Maassen’s private life.

This prompted the broadcaster to investigate whether inappropriate or transgressive behavior had occurred “in the working relationship with Maassen”. The broadcaster looked at both recent times and the past.

That investigation would not have revealed any inappropriate or transgressive behavior in the workplace. According to the broadcaster, there are also no known complaints or reports about Maassen.

Zomergasten sees no reason not to have Maassen present

The VPRO emphasizes that the broadcaster has not investigated Maassen’s private life. The broadcaster did speak to those directly involved, but will not make any statements about this “given the private sphere”.

The conversations with those involved provided the main editing of the program Summer guests in any case, “no reason not to use the 57-year-old Maassen as the presenter”. When asked by NU.nl whether VPRO will continue its collaboration with Maassen in the future, the broadcaster answers that it will not share any further information.

It is not known whether the alleged victims have filed a report against Maassen.

