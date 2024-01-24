‘VPRO investigated domestic violence by Theo Maassen’ | Gossip

#VPRO #investigated #domestic #violence #Theo #Maassen #Gossip

Broadcaster VPRO, for whom he has been presenting the prestigious Zomergasten since last year, has conducted research into possible domestic violence by Theo Maassen. Various sources, including alleged direct victims, report several incidents in the private sphere in the new edition of the weekly magazine Privé. His partner and an ex-girlfriend, among others, reportedly suffered injuries, including a broken nose.

The 57-year-old comedian was appointed last year as the new presenter of Zomergasten, in which he discussed the theme of domestic violence with former House Speaker Khadija Arib. The broadcaster was already informed of the signals around Maassen by an employee before the announcement of this news. According to insiders, this was followed by a conversation with Maassen, in which he indicated that the family is (again) living in harmony with each other.

The broadcaster did not want to interfere too much in the private life of the new employee and furthermore did not see it as its task to play ‘judge’. After that conversation, to the disappointment of the complaining employees, no further actions were taken.

Apps

In the weekly magazine Privé, several (ex) girlfriends speak about their relationship with the theater maker. Remarkably, the mistress and Maassen’s wife also contacted each other and an exchange of messages in a book, containing no less than 125,000 words, developed between them. A scuffle described in the apps allegedly took place several times when his wife confronted him with his adultery.

The extensive app conversation covers a period of three years, during which, for various reasons, Maassen was never reported. The apps are, among other things, about the Summer Guests episode in which he talks to Khadija Arib and is the empathetic interviewer.

VPRO has indicated that it will not do so regarding its intention to comment. Maassen’s management, his own sister Judith, also did not want to respond.

