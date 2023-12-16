VR browser Wolvic 1.5.2 released

#browser #Wolvic #1.5.2 #released

Wolvic, the browser for virtual and mixed reality, has been released in version 1.5.2.

Igalia has released Wolvic 1.5.2. Wolvic is a browser for virtual and mixed reality, which is based on the discontinued Firefox Reality.

What’s new in Wolvic 1.5.2

Wolvic 1.5.2 increases the standard window dimensions so that web content has more space, and on some devices it also increases the resolution, which increases the display quality.

A new experimental setting allows you to change how far away the windows are. A new button in the navigation toolbar allows windows to be moved in one direction or the other, and windows of different heights can now be centered vertically. Another new experimental setting allows windows to always be centered directly in front of you, regardless of how you move your head.

Six new 3D environments have been added that can be used as backgrounds.

Device detection for Meta Quest 3 has been improved and the refresh rate for Meta Quest 3 has been increased to 90 Hz.

When videos are played in passthrough mode, the brightness button is hidden. Desktop mode has been improved for popular Chinese websites. In addition, the device name can now be customized in the Mozilla account.

As always, there are a number of other fixes and improvements under the hood.

