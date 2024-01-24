VRT continues to focus on digital inclusion

#VRT #continues #focus #digital #inclusion

From teleworking to online learning. From social media to VRT MAX. Even though the internet is an indispensable part of everyday life today, one in two Flemish people remains digitally vulnerable.

That is why VRT is working on numerous initiatives and programs to help people strengthen their digital skills, with the support of the Flemish government. This spring you can look forward to an offer tailored to all your digital needs and questions. Whether you think Digiwatte, or you are faced with a Digital Dilemma with your Screen Time, from now on you will smoothly follow the algorithms of life and no bug will remain unknown to you. Bits or bytes? Everyone join us!

‘Screen Time’

The average Flemish spends no less than four hours on the screen of a computer or smartphone every day, even outside work or school. Yet research by Statistics Flanders shows that almost half of Flemish people lack a number of basic digital skills. And even people who want to keep up are sometimes misled or don’t know how to deal with all those apps and their countless possibilities. We are all, more than we sometimes want to admit, still often middle lane drivers on the lightning-fast digital highway.

How do you protect yourself against phishing and what do you do if you do become a victim? Which e-commerce, second-hand sales and vacation rental sites and apps are trustworthy? What are your children actually doing on Tiktok? How do you work efficiently from home? Can you put your fate in the hands of health apps? And how do you get rid of your smartphone addiction? These are all questions that most Flemish people sometimes ask themselves.

Enter Maureen Vanherberghen and Margaux Amant. Later in the program accompanied by Margaux Bogaert. Maureen and Margaux visit the homes of people who have such questions twice a week. And they come with practical, immediately applicable tips. They do this in Kampenhout: the municipality that exactly 25 years ago became the very first digital municipality in Flanders, with a free internet connection and e-mail address for every resident, and shared computers in public places. In short, no municipality is more suitable to become the first screen-safe municipality in Flanders.

‘Screen Time’, from January 30 every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:55 PM on VRT 1 and VRT MAX

The tips are also distributed via VRT’s social media.

‘Digiwatte’

In a new series of ‘Digiwatte’ you will get answers to your digital questions. Want to watch films and series online on your Smart TV? ​Download or update an app on your smartphone? Or find a telecom subscription that suits you? Each episode focuses on a new theme and ‘Digiwatte’ answers all your digital questions.

‘Digiwatte’, from February 6 on VRT 1 and VRT MAX

‘The Digital Dilemma’

In ‘The Digital Dilemma’, journalist Tim Verheyden investigates the impact of technological innovation on people and society. Is everyone still on board and what else awaits us? For three episodes Tim travels around the world to talk to authors, philosophers, teachers, engineers, professionals and average citizens. From Flanders to Boston, San Francisco and of course… Los Angeles, where the fear of job losses due to AI plunged the sector into an unprecedented crisis for six months.

‘The Digital Dilemma’, from March 21 every Thursday at 9.20 pm on VRT CANVAS and VRT MAX.

‘Solve it’

In the new episodes of the VRT MAX series ‘Los Het Op’, Linde Merckpoel sets out again to make large and small problems disappear. Armed with her vlogging camera, she calls on her creativity, DIY skills and strong community of viewers, listeners and followers on social media to solve various problems. In addition to taboo-breaking themes and solutions, Linde also tackles some digital challenges.

‘Los Het Op’, this spring on VRT MAX and Studio Brussels.

‘Factcheckers’

In a world that is becoming increasingly digitalized, Britt Van Marsenille, Jan Van Looveren and Thomas Vanderveken continue to check facts in a new season of ‘Factcheckers’. They once again use their proven techniques to distinguish fact from fiction, with large-scale experiments and high-profile tests. This spring they will do this for checks that all have something to do with the world of mobile communications and the internet. How easy is it to fall into the trap of phishing emails? How distracting is a mobile phone behind the wheel really? These are just a few of the many questions that Britt, Jan and Thomas try to find answers to in a new series full of excitement, emotion and humor.

‘Fact Checkers’, this spring on VRT 1 and VRT MAX.