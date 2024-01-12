VS.lv: Currently, Škoda Vagonka’s fine is 95,000 euros

#VS.lv #Škoda #Vagonkas #fine #euros

At the same time, the representatives of PV added that with each day that “Škoda Vagonka” delays the deadline for fixing the defects specified in the contract, the amount of the fine increases.

Also, the company explained that PV is following up so that “Škoda Vagonka” will soon eliminate train defects and reduce risks in ensuring the operation of trains.

LETA has already announced that the supplier “Škoda Vagonka” must repair the defects found in the electric trains during the warranty period within a certain period of time after receiving the notification, including “A” level defects must be repaired within 24 hours, while “B” level defects must be repaired within 72 hours.

The chairman of the board of PV, Rogers Jānis Grigulis, previously explained that if the repair guarantee times are not respected, then there are several sanctions. “For the detected level “A” defect, when the train cannot participate in movement, a fine of 1,500 euros can be applied for each delayed day since the deadline when these defects should have been corrected, while for “B” level defects, which are smaller and do not interfere with the movement of the train, apply 500 euros for each delayed day,” said Grigulis.

It was also reported that on December 15, 2023, PV started passenger transportation with three new electric trains in the direction of Tukum, Aizkraukle and Skulte, while on December 16, the new electric trains also started running in the direction of Jelgava. However, various technical damages are found on the trains, including in at least two cases, the battery of the new electric trains has run out at the station, preventing the pantograph from being raised.

PV representatives previously explained that the company could receive all 32 electric trains by the middle of 2024. Initially, it was planned that the Czech company “Škoda Vagonka” should deliver 23 electric trains to PV by the end of 2023, and nine electric trains in 2024.

After receiving all new electric trains and starting their operation, the company plans to introduce interval schedules on electric train routes. Accordingly, on weekday mornings and evenings, which are traditionally the busiest times, trains will run every 15 to 20 minutes.

The first two wagons of the new electric trains produced by the Czech company “Škoda Vagonka” were delivered to Riga in June 2022.

Each electric train consists of four carriages. The length of one electric train is 109 meters. Each train has seats for 436 passengers and parking spaces for 454 passengers. The trains have single level boarding from the elevated passenger platforms.

The total cost of the entire project is estimated at 257.889 million euros.

PV was established in 2001, separating domestic passenger transportation from the functions performed by “Latvijas dželčas”. Previously, PV was a 100% subsidiary of “Latvijas dželzcelas”, but in October 2008 it was transformed into a state-owned company.