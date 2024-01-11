VS.lv: Roads in Latvia will freeze today

“Latvijas valsts ceļi” informs that icing will form the fastest on bridges and overpasses, as well as on sections of highways in forest areas and along water bodies. Icing can form again even after roads have been treated with anti-skid materials.

At the same time, particularly difficult driving conditions can develop on roads with a gravel surface and a lower maintenance class, which are maintained in winter with a layer of snow, according to the LVC.

Drivers must be especially careful when choosing a speed appropriate to the condition of the road surface and keeping a safe distance from the vehicles in front.

At the same time, LVC reminds that national highways are divided into five winter maintenance classes – A (highest), B, C, D and E (lowest), depending on road classification, traffic intensity, type of surface, technical condition, planned funding and socioeconomic importance. On the other hand, highway maintenance takes place in a priority order, with the greatest attention being paid to those highways that are the most heavily loaded and therefore have a higher maintenance class.

Zionist Writer: Israel's Borders will Extend to Mecca, Medina and Mount Sinai
A Tesla Cybertruck stuck in the snow has become a hit on the web
Samsung expands the range of Odyssey Gaming monitors with new OLED models at CES 2024 – E-volution
Ecuador News Resumes Broadcasting After Armed Attack
