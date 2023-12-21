VSV against Asiago: The “Eagles” want to get back to winning ways

#VSV #Asiago #Eagles #winning #ways

After four defeats from the last five games, the “Adlers” want to get back to winning ways and make a restart with the new coaching team. In the last few days we have trained intensively, worked on a lot of little things and worked hard.

VILLACH. Alexander Rauchwald and Co. want to get a home win tomorrow against the Migross Supermercati Asiago team (Villacher Stadthalle, start: 7:15 p.m., live stream on live.ice.hockey and with live broadcasts on Radio Kärnten Eishockeymagazin). In the previous season, Asiago was a new addition to the league – the blue-whites’ record against the Italians is absolutely positive: the “Eagles” have won five of the six previous encounters.

Intensive preparation time



Striking: They were all high-scoring games – the goal difference was 24:20 for VSV. However, they were all very close encounters. In addition, the Italians, who are currently ranked 11th in the table, won their last two matches against Innsbruck (7:4 goals) and against the Vienna Capitals with 4:3 goals. In the past few days, however, the Blue-Whites have prepared intensively for the hot phase in the coming weeks with matches every two and three days and have used the break to improve their running and tactics, but also the system work.

“We want to get three points”



EC iDM heat pumps VSV head coach Marcel Rodman: “We want to restart after the recent very unsatisfactory results and have recently made intensive use of the time during the national team break. The mood was very, very good, all the players were fully involved, everything given. We have worked intensively on our new playing system. That means we want to play faster, more straight and have also placed the focus on our game without the disc. Asiago is a strong team that has recently achieved very good results. But we are focusing ourselves, we know what we can do and we want to get three points at home in front of our fans tomorrow!”

Looking forward to tomorrow’s match



One member of VSV head coach Rodman’s team is particularly looking forward to tomorrow’s match: Andrew Desjardin is an absolute Asiago specialist: six games, three goals, three assists, eleven blocks. In addition, Desjardins has led the Blue-Whites in several internal categories since the coaching change – he has blocked the most shots, has the most goal conquests in the neutral zone and is also at the top of the team in the category of most successful forechecks. “We have to be fully concentrated from the first minute – play fast, hard, physical and effective, then we’ll get the three points,” said Desjardins.

VSV junior boss becomes sports director



As the Graz 99ers have now announced together with Philipp Pinter, the very successful VSV young boss will take over the role of sports director for the 99ers from May next year. Philipp Pinter, who has headed the VSV youth department for four years and done a great job, has decided on this career move. However, Pinter will remain with the “Eagles” as youth boss until the end of the season.

“All the best” for the rest of your journey



VSV CFO Andreas Schwab thanks Philipp Pinter for the great and highly professional collaboration: “We are very grateful to Philipp for the excellent work he has done with VSV’s young talent. He put our young talent back on the fast track with excellent ideas and hard work. In particular, the promotion of talent has taken a giant step forward through his work at VSV. Thank you, Philipp, we will continue on your chosen path with the next generation and wish you all the best for your future professional career!”

“Great coaching team”



Philipp Pinter himself emphasizes that after much consideration he decided to move to Graz from May next year. “I’m a little proud of what the young talent has achieved here in Villach. We’ve been able to hire a great coaching team for the young talent and I’m sure that many youngsters will soon join the professional team. I would like to thank the entire organization , especially the VSV board around Andreas Schwab, for the excellent cooperation.”