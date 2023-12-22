VSV junior boss Philipp Pinter will be sports director in Graz from May 2024! – EC iDM heat pumps VSV

#VSV #junior #boss #Philipp #Pinter #sports #director #Graz #iDM #heat #pumps #VSV

As the Graz 99ers have now announced together with Philipp Pinter, the very successful VSV young boss will take over the role of sports director for the 99ers from May next year. Philipp Pinter, who has headed the VSV youth department for four years and done a great job, has decided on this career move. However, Pinter will remain with the “Eagles” as youth boss until the end of the season. VSV CFO Andreas Schwab thanks Philipp Pinter for the great and highly professional collaboration: “We are very grateful to Philipp for the excellent work he has done with VSV’s young talent. He put our young talent back on the fast track with excellent ideas and hard work. Talent promotion in particular has taken a giant step forward thanks to his work at VSV. Thank you, Philipp, we will continue on your chosen path with the next generation and wish you all the best for your future professional career!”

Philipp Pinter himself emphasizes that after much consideration he decided to move to Graz from May next year. “I’m a little proud of what the young talent has achieved here in Villach. We have been able to hire a great coaching team for the young talent and I am sure that many youngsters will soon join the professional team. I would like to thank the entire organization, especially the VSV board led by Andreas Schwab, for the excellent cooperation.”

