VSV – Pustertal | 7:15 p.m

Thanks to the two wins against Ljubljana (3:2) and Vorarlberg (2:1), VSV maneuvered itself back into a very good position in the fight for direct play-off qualification. However, only five points separate the fourth-placed Villachers from the eighth-placed Pustertal team, who are visiting the town hall today. A complete success would be all the more important for the people of Draustadt, who would not only be able to keep the following competition at bay with a win, but would also be able to extend their lead.

“We have become more consistent in the last two games, especially in defense. “We’re slowly finding our game and implementing the system better and better,” said coach Marcel Rodman, happy about the six points he won. Now it’s time to bring the improving form onto the ice against the South Tyroleans and take another step towards the play-offs. However, today’s opponent is also showing an upward trend. After the 3:6 home defeat against VSV on January 30th, Pustertal started the new year with four wins in a row, but most recently suffered its first defeat of 2024 against Fehervar.

