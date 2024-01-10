Vulcan rocket’s debut poses a long-awaited challenge to SpaceX’s dominance -January 10, 2024 at 6:38 PM

#Vulcan #rockets #debut #poses #longawaited #challenge #SpaceXs #dominance #January

This week’s launch of a new Vulcan rocket by a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed inaugurated a formidable competitor to Elon Musk’s SpaceX, a milestone long sought by the US government to draw up a list of launch suppliers for to build its satellites.

Boeing and Lockheed Martin’s United Launch Alliance sent the Vulcan into space for the first time on Monday, a first step to regain market share from SpaceX, whose reusable Falcon 9 rocket has for years been the main option for countries to get their satellites into space . The payload, a privately funded lunar lander, will not complete its mission due to technical problems, but Vulcan’s launch in Florida was a success.

“This launch puts ULA in the lead position to challenge SpaceX’s de facto monopoly on launches,” said Caleb Henry, a space analyst at Quilty Analytics. “If ULA can prove that Vulcan can quickly scale to a fast launch cadence, they will provide the market with another route to space.”

The dependence on SpaceX has been a concern for the Pentagon, which wants multiple providers of rides to space.

“If SpaceX has a bad day in the future, we still have a path to space for our national security needs with Vulcan,” said Michael Lembeck, a space consultant and director of the University of Illinois Advanced Space Systems Laboratory.

Demand for launches has soared, mainly due to plans by countries and companies such as Amazon to put thousands of internet satellites into space. But supplies to the West have fallen as Europe’s sovereign access to space is held up by delays in missile development and as Russia’s missile program is isolated by the West because of the war in Ukraine.

Larger American rockets, such as SpaceX’s Starship and Blue Origin’s New Glenn, are months or years away from reaching orbit.

“It takes a long time to develop a new heavy-class launch vehicle, so the scarcity will last about 10 years,” ULA CEO Tory Bruno said in an interview on Vulcan’s launch pad before the launch.

With Vulcan’s launch debut, ULA can begin executing a backlog of some 70 multibillion-dollar missions, roughly divided between government and commercial missions. Amazon’s Kuiper satellite project takes the majority of commercial bookings.

NATIONAL SECURITY MISSIONS

The starting price for a Vulcan launch is about $110 million, half that of its predecessor Atlas V, which has cemented ULA’s dominance for ULA national security satellite launches since its founding in 2006. SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 costs roughly $62 million per launch, but sometimes more for Pentagon missions.

ULA and SpaceX compete for national security missions. The Pentagon in 2020 chose ULA for 60% of national security missions through 2027 and SpaceX for the rest. Three nuclear launch vehicles will be chosen in the Pentagon’s next launch order, giving SpaceX and ULA a bigger challenge.

Vulcan can use up to six solid rocket motors for additional thrust, allowing it to deliver up to 27,000 kg of satellites to low orbit, or up to 14,500 kg to further orbits. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy – three Falcon boosters tethered together – can deliver up to 63,500 kg (140,000 pounds) to low Earth orbit, or 26,700 kg (58,860 pounds) to further orbits.

ULA used Russian-made RD-180 engines for its workhorse Atlas V, which became a security risk in 2014 after Russia invaded Crimea. That, and the emergence of SpaceX’s cheaper Falcon 9, prompted the development of Vulcan.

Atlas V still has 17 booked missions to go before it retires. ULA had ordered its RD-180 engines in bulk before US-Russian relations collapsed following Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has effectively replaced Russia’s RD-180 and is now delivering Vulcan’s twin BE-4 engines, which burst into life on Monday, marking Blue Origin’s first step into orbit. Blue Origin is building its own launch vehicle – New Glenn – a more powerful rival to Vulcan using 7 BE-4 engines.

ULA plans to increase production to 25 launch vehicles per year by the end of 2025, Bruno said. And it has about 100 engineers designing future upgrades to reduce production costs.

These upgrades include a plan to recover and repurpose Vulcan’s BE-4 engines – about 65% of the booster’s cost – using a heat shield, parachutes and a helicopter to extract them. The smaller launch vehicle Rocket Lab has a similar strategy.

Bruno said Vulcan upgrades will begin in 2025 and occur every two to three years thereafter. ULA will test and implement its reuse strategy for Vulcan during the Amazon Kuiper missions.

“It kind of depends on Amazon,” Bruno said.