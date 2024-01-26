VVD has food for discussion, but preferably not during the formation

#VVD #food #discussion #preferably #formation

Guus Dietvorst Politics editor

Wilma Borgman Political reporter

Guus Dietvorst Politics editor

Wilma Borgman Political reporter

Division over the dispersal law, principled objections to forming with the PVV or dissatisfaction with half-hearted formation while there is an enormous ‘right-wing’ opportunity; Tomorrow the VVD will hold the first party conference since the elections and the sensitive topics of discussion are up for grabs.

However, it is not expected that things will crackle in Noordwijkerhout. The topics mentioned are not on the agenda and more importantly: it is simply too early for an uproar in the party. There is a formation that many VVD members would like to see succeed and open unrest does not help.

The party states on its website that the conference will “largely” focus on the upcoming European elections. The docket also includes current motions that are not about the formation, but about fireworks, climate and labor migration. But “of course there is also plenty of room for substantive debate and current affairs in national politics,” the announcement assures.

Discussion area

In theory, this offers room for discussion, for example about the dispersal law that was adopted this week by the Senate. The law to spread out asylum seekers comes from VVD State Secretary Eric van der Burg of Asylum, who is an ardent supporter of it. However, the VVD in the House of Representatives voted (unsuccessfully) against it in October, because the law does nothing to prevent the arrival of asylum seekers.

The faction in the Senate voted in favor, despite a controversial attempt by party leader Dilan Yesilgöz to stop the treatment. And the fact that the distribution law was passed nevertheless led to joy among a number of VVD mayors who longed for a better distribution.

The VVD in the Senate surprisingly voted in favor:

VVD: the law is not the prettiest, but we are voting in favor of it

It was therefore a defeat for Yesilgöz, who, after the cabinet had collapsed on migration, had made it a point to first limit the influx and only then look at better distribution. But it is not an insurmountable defeat, according to the opponents of the law within the VVD. Let’s see what she can achieve in terms of migration during the formation, is the idea.

Moreover, the party congress had previously considered the dispersal law and supported the plan with an overwhelming majority. This required that then party leader Mark Rutte personally promised that the asylum influx would decrease.

Frowned eyebrows

The adoption of the law, thanks to the VVD faction, has complicated the current formation. Yesilgöz was quick to emphasize that the Senate faction makes its own decisions. “And that is their right,” she said.

That sounds very pure, but it often doesn’t work that way in The Hague. When push comes to shove, party leaders certainly like to have their ‘own’ factions on a string. The fact that Yesilgöz did not have that in this case raised eyebrows at the formation table. Because what is an agreement with the VVD worth if the Senate faction does not care about the party leader?

The dispersal law is also a substantive hurdle for the forming parties. All four did not want the law. “A serious problem,” PVV leader Geert Wilders called it last week, but within the VVD, apart from some grumbling via De Telegraaf, it does not seem to be a serious problem.

Formation apple

The same applies to another formation bone that part of the VVD supporters has to settle with Yesilgöz. Shortly after the elections, the party leader stated that she would at most tolerate a “center-right cabinet” and therefore did not want to provide ministers. Along the lines of: we have lost seats, modesty suits us.

As a VVD member you can counter this in two ways, it turned out. Some called it a missed opportunity to seize a right-wing election result with both hands and implement VVD policy. Another section stated that the VVD should in principle not govern with the PVV because of its extreme positions.

But the party already discussed this internally shortly after the elections and that seems to be the case for the time being. The formation is in full swing and the shape of a possible cabinet is the subject of discussion. And therefore not officially at the VVD congress.

Strategic blunder

Then there is the cause of the formation situation: the election results. The VVD lost ten seats, which mainly went to the big winner Wilders, for whom Yesilgöz had opened the door in the campaign. Part of the VVD called this a strategic blunder, but what Yesilgöz was even more blamed for is that she seemed to close that door a bit just before the elections.

Points that you could make to a party leader, but no one within the VVD seems to be openly planning to do so at this conference. Grumbling in the corridors, undoubtedly, but Yesilgöz gets the benefit of the doubt, she has just taken office and is busy forming. What she can pull out of that really counts is the idea.