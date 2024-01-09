VW integrates ChatGPT into new models

#integrates #ChatGPT #models

VW has just announced that it will install a new version of the IDA virtual assistant in its models that integrates ChatGPT technology, to allow users to receive content by voice during the trip.

The system was presented at the opening of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, is the result of a partnership between VW and Cerence, and will be available on the new generation infotainment systems of the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.7, as well as the new Tiguan, and the renewed Golf, to be officially presented in February – and which, by the way, was also shown at the North American event, in its GTI version, although still “camouflaged”, to prevent the changes made to its exterior appearance from being completely visible.

The new technology will allow controlling the infotainment system and answering general knowledge questions asked by users. In the future, however, the objective is for this Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution to allow establishing “dialogue” with the driver and interacting in other ways, as revealed by VW in a statement.

Nothing changes for whoever is behind the wheel. There is no need to create a new account, install a new application, or activate ChatGPT: the voice assistant is activated by saying “Hello IDA”, or pressing a button on the steering wheel.

The German brand also highlighted that ChatGPT does not gain access to any vehicle data, and that questions and answers are eliminated immediately, after the interaction established between the system and the driver, to guarantee the highest level of data protection. Contributing to this is Cerence Chat Pro, which leverages a multitude of sources, including ChatGPT, to enable IDA to provide accurate and relevant answers to almost every query imaginable.

“The seamless integration of ChatGPT, and the strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, allow us to offer drivers added value and direct access to an AI-based investigation tool. This also underlines the innovative strength of our new products”said Kai Grünitz, member of the VW Board of Directors.