Wage costs have increased the most in education, the least in agriculture

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 01:48

Wage costs have risen the most in education in recent years, according to calculations by Statistics Netherlands. Employees with the same age and level of education earned 26.6 percent more in education between 2012 and 2022.

Wage costs have also increased by more than a quarter in the healthcare and welfare (26.1 percent) and information and communication (25.9 percent) sectors. The increase was smallest in agriculture and fishing, at 11.5 percent.

Price of labor

CBS talks about the ‘price of labour’. These are the wage costs per hour worked, corrected for so-called structure effects. This is the case if the composition of the workforce changes, for example in terms of age structure and education level. In many sectors, wage costs are rising partly because there are more ‘expensive’ employees.

If you include these structural effects, wage costs in industry have risen the most: 29.3 percent. More people over the age of 45 were working in the industry in 2022 than in 2012, as well as 8 percent more highly educated people. If you correct for this, there remains an increase of 23 percent in the industry for employees with similar characteristics.

Fewer ‘expensive’ employees

In education, the structural effect is actually negative. There were fewer ‘expensive’ employees there in 2022 than in 2012. As a result, the total wage cost increase in education was limited to 24.2 percent, but corrected for structural effects, the increase here is the highest.

The figures do not yet include wage costs for 2023. Then many wages rose sharply to correct high inflation.