Wages gained momentum, hiring cooled, and employers moved cautiously (retrospective)

#Wages #gained #momentum #hiring #cooled #employers #moved #cautiously #retrospective

Salaries gained strong momentum, recruitment cooled down, and employers moved forward cautiously, according to an analysis of the year 2023 carried out by Ziarul Financiar.

In 2023, the minimum wage in the economy increased twice, which put pressure on company budgets and made employers move forward with more cautious steps. Candidates were more eager to apply for jobs, and the job offer was smaller this year. Towards the end, 2023 seems to be a year in which the employee and the employer discuss as equals.

The minimum wage in the economy has increased twice

This year, the minimum wage in the economy increased twice: the first time at the beginning of the year, to 3,000 lei gross, i.e. 1,821 lei net, and the second time in October, to 3,300 lei gross, i.e. 2,079 lei net. For employees in the food and agriculture industry, the minimum gross salary increased to 3,436 lei, about 2,360 lei net, and for those in construction it increased to 4,582 lei gross, i.e. 3,150 lei net, both valid from November 1, 2023.

The data submitted by the Labor Inspectorate at the request of the Financial Newspaper show that the number of employment contracts paid with the minimum wage reached 1.89 million, of which 1.53 million contracts were paid with the minimum wage of 3,000 lei gross, and 352,209 were paid with 4,000 lei gross. Most of the labor contracts paid in this way are in trade, manufacturing and construction. Cumulatively, these industries employ more than 963,000 employees paid the minimum wage in the economy.

Elimination of fiscal facilities for IT, construction, agriculture and food industry employees

The income tax exemption for IT professionals has been removed from November 1, while employees in construction, agriculture and the food industry will no longer be exempt from paying the health contribution (CASS) and the labor insurance contribution (CAM ).

Thus, employers in three industries – construction, the agri-food industry and IT – increased their personnel expenses by up to 18% as a result of the new tax changes that came into force on November 1, 2023, as an analysis by the company shows tax consultancy, accounting and auditing Crowe Romania. The weight of the increase of 18% results from cumulatively applying the measures of tax increases, either by increasing the minimum wage, or by taxing incomes over 10,000 lei from these industries. Together, these sectors have over 800,000 employees, i.e. 16% of the total number of employees in Romania.

The CASS exemption for meal vouchers and holiday vouchers granted by employers is eliminated

One of the fiscal measures from the PSD-PNL coalition package adopted in 2023 that has a major impact and has been discussed less is the introduction of health contributions for meal vouchers. At this moment, according to the ZF data received from meal voucher issuers, there are about 3 million employees in Romania who receive meal vouchers. From January 1, 2024, the maximum value of meal vouchers will increase from 35 lei to 40 lei. Thus, at an average of 21 working days, the government would collect up to 3 billion lei in 2024 from the introduction of the health contribution (10%) on meal vouchers.

Wage growth has gained momentum. The biggest increase, over 17% from year to year

The average net salary in the economy reached almost 4,700 lei net in October this year, increasing by 17.1% compared to the same month last year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The inflation rate was 8% in October, so that the index of real salary earnings was 108.4% in October 2023 compared to October 2022.

Moreover, employers strongly pressed the acceleration of wage increases this year, after the inflation rate had a significant impact on the purchasing power of their employees last year. Therefore, in each month of this year the average net salary in the economy increased by about 15% – 17% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. The highest salaries in the local economy remained those of employees in the IT industry, which exceeded 11,100 lei net in October 2023, i.e. around 2,200 euros net.

Recruitment dynamics, decreasing

The slowdown of the economy is visible, and recruitment in some sectors has frozen. Employers say that hiring has cooled noticeably since September 2023, but official statistics show a slowdown in hiring as early as August. The trend is also visible in the county statistics, so that in two counties there is a decrease in the number of employees from year to year, and in the counties that were previously the “champions” of recruitment, a decrease in the recruitment dynamics is seen. Therefore, in the Capital the number of employees increased by 22,175 people in August 2023 compared to August 2022, compared to an increase of 23,374 people in July 2023 compared to July 2022. Also, in Timiş, in August 2023 compared to August 2022 the increase was 4,732 employees, while the dynamics in July was 5,207 people.