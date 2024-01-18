“Wait and see, the sun has begun to beat…”

#Wait #sun #begun #beat..

Mitică Dragomir, former president of the Professional Football League, aged 77, recently told a lesser-known incident from his life. It all happened during the Revolution of 1989, when the former footballer hid his money in the gutters. He was then head of the Victoria football team, which belonged to the Home Office

Dumitru Dragomir told how he tried to hide a large amount of money during the Revolution of 1989, so that it would not be found and confiscated in all the chaos on the streets.

Dumitru Dragomir: “I put the sewers in. Wait and see. After a few months, the sun began to beat…”

“When I saw how the revolutionaries were passing by on the street… Apart from the money from the house, of the Victoria club, of which Marin (no – Marin Ceaușescu, brother of Nicolae Ceaușescu), Nuță (no – Constantin Nuță, general of Militia, the head of the Victoria club), Postelnicu (no – General Tudor Postelnicu, former head of the Security), everyone knew, I also had my money… I had sold some bags taken from Scornicesti…

When I saw the revolutionaries on the streets, I also had my money… I climbed on the building of the unit where I was the commander, near Grivița, and put the drains in. The money I had. Lei, dollars, rubles more. I put them on the drains. Wait and see. After a few months the sun began to shine, the snow melted and all that water pushed them and the yard was filled with money.

And prosecutor Aninoiu comes to me and tells me to get dressed to go with him. 3-4 months had already passed. I was asking them what they wanted from me. He told me that my unit was full of money. When I went, there were police everywhere,” Dumitru Dragomir told Fanatik.

“The money was scattered, but no one approached it, because they were afraid. It wasn’t a full downspout, there were two downspouts. It wasn’t the million, but there were many. This was my money. It was a building of rare beauty, here in front of Grivița, that beautiful building. I didn’t admit it was my money, I admit it now because it was prescribed.

I told the police: “I’ve been gone for 5 months, do I know what’s with this money?”. They gathered them, gave them to the team, because Victoria had been disbanded.

I wasn’t afraid he was shooting me. In the first days, when he introduced me to the nomenclature, I was afraid. One would come and say “Look, he didn’t shoot them tonight!”. Then I wondered what they had with me, that I didn’t have a gun, I didn’t play politics. I was doing business, I was selling and buying”, added Dumitru Dragomir.