Waiting for the Monumental Moment NASA Plane ‘Touches’ the Sun

#Waiting #Monumental #Moment #NASA #Plane #Touches #Sun

Jakarta

Another year on December 24, rides Parker Solar Probe NASA’s will be so close to Sun so according to scientists it is as if touching it. The distance at that time was 6.1 million km from the surface of the Sun.

The probe will pass the Sun at an astonishing speed of 195 km per second. No man-made object can move so fast and so close to our star. “We’re basically on the verge of landing on a star,” said Parker project scientist Dr Nour Raouafi.

“This will be a monumental achievement for all of humanity. It is equivalent to landing on the Moon in 1969,” said a scientist at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory to BBC News quoted detikINET.

Parker’s speed comes from the enormous gravitational pull it experiences as it heads towards the Sun. The speed is similar to flying from New York to London in less than 30 seconds.

Parker Solar Probe is one of the most daring space missions. Launched by NASA in 2018, this probe aims to pass by the Sun repeatedly and get closer. The final maneuver in 2024 will take Parker only 4% of the Sun-Earth distance (149 million km).

The challenges Parker faces in doing this will be enormous. At perihelion, the spacecraft’s orbital point closest to the star, the temperature that will hit the spacecraft will likely reach 1,400 degrees Celsius. Parker’s strategy is to get in and out quickly from behind a thick heat shield.

Also Read:  Paris Hilton with son Phoenix in Disneyland: 'Happiest place on earth' | Stars

Researchers hope the payoff will be breakthrough knowledge about some of the solar system’s key processes. The main thing is a clearer explanation of how the corona, the outer atmosphere of the Sun, works.

2024 will indeed be the peak of the Parker Solar Probe mission in its efforts to get closer to the Sun and create a better understanding of the Sun.

Watch the video “Parker Solar Probe spacecraft survives solar storm”

(fyk/fyk)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Organization and Administration announces a competition for jobs for 30,000 assistant teachers for the third year
Organization and Administration announces a competition for jobs for 30,000 assistant teachers for the third year
Posted on
Israel may withdraw troops from Gaza to prepare for the next phase of the war
Israel may withdraw troops from Gaza to prepare for the next phase of the war
Posted on
Slovakia adopted the euro 15 years ago. How did it (not) help her?
Slovakia adopted the euro 15 years ago. How did it (not) help her?
Posted on
iQOO Neo 9 Pro debuted with Dimensity 9300 chip and 144 Hz display
iQOO Neo 9 Pro debuted with Dimensity 9300 chip and 144 Hz display
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News