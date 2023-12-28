Wakacje.pl tour prices are unreliable

#Wakacje.pl #tour #prices #unreliable

Each consumer can enter their criteria on this website and use them to search for foreign trip offers, they can also sort them from the cheapest to the most expensive and filter by price. Then a list of offers is displayed along with prices, which in many cases did not match the prices given after clicking on the offer details: they were higher or lower. They often did not include the mandatory contribution to the guarantee fund or were historical prices. Monitoring of the holiday.pl website carried out by the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection during the proceedings showed that the problem of price differences concerned at least 40%. verified offers. This resulted in distorted search results: some of them should have been placed in different places in the ranking of the cheapest offers, while some may not have been visible – said the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection.

When browsing and analyzing search results, consumers did not receive reliable and comparable information about tour prices, while the so-called Listings are intended to enable consumers to compare offers without the need to analyze and verify each offer separately. As a result, consumers did not reach offers that would meet their criteria, spending time getting acquainted with those that did not suit them. Due to the unreliable operation of the search engine, consumers were misled, as a result of which they could make suboptimal purchasing decisions – says the Office

The Office of Competition and Consumer Protection indicated three examples:

7 days in Cuba, 1 person. Search results: PLN 7,127, after expanding the offer details: PLN 8,475; the price difference is PLN 1,348.

7 days in Egypt, 1 person. Search results: PLN 2,480, after expanding the offer details: PLN 3,112; the price difference is PLN 632.

7 days in Spain, 1 person. Search results: PLN 3,737, after expanding the offer details: PLN 3,975; the price difference is PLN 238.

– Current and complete prices should be shown on websites and offer search engines, so that the consumer does not have to verify the actual cost of the trip in order to make the most advantageous purchase decision for him. An entrepreneur running a website that allows you to search and sort offers taking into account the price level is responsible for their transparent presentation, therefore, in accordance with the law, he must be sure that the price includes all mandatory fees and provide them at every stage when informing about the cost of the trip. We cannot expect that the consumer will be suspicious of the information provided to him, just as we cannot allow the offer search engine to mislead consumers – says the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, Tomasz Chróstny.

We informed in February this year that the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, Tomasz Chróstny, accused Wakacje.pl of misleading consumers. The company was then threatened with a fine of up to 10%. annual turnover.

WirtualneMedia.pl newsletter in your e-mail box

Now it is known that for using unfair practice, Wakacje.pl was fined by the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection in the amount of over one million zlotys (PLN 1,060,138). The President of the Office ordered the discontinuation of the questioned practice. Information about the decision will appear on the entrepreneur’s website and on his social media profiles. The decision is not final – the company may appeal against it.

From July 2022 – already during the explanatory proceedings – Wakacje.pl began to include the symbol in search results [i]after expanding it, information appears that in some cases the price may change.

The Management Board of Wakacje.pl announces an appeal against the decision of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection

– The Management Board does not agree with the argumentation adopted by the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, which was the basis for the decision to fine Wakacje.pl – it was written in a statement sent to Wirtualnemedia.pl. The company will appeal against it and take further legal steps.

– Wakacje.pl is a website that collects and presents offers from nearly 100 travel agencies. The President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection held Wakacje.pl responsible for differences in the prices of the offers of these offices, which may occur between the price displayed in the search results and the price visible in the detailed view of the offer. The Office of Competition and Consumer Protection omitted the fact that the Wakacje.pl website, as a travel agent, always presents prices sent to it by travel agencies and does not influence their level at any stage. – we read further.

As stated in the statement, travel agencies themselves should, in accordance with applicable regulations, send current prices to their intermediaries, including Wakacje.pl. – In these proceedings, we have been held responsible for something over which we have no control. There is no action that Wakacje.pl could perform on its own to eliminate these discrepancies – says Dariusz Górzny, president of Wakacje.pl.

These are not the only actions of the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection regarding informing consumers about tour prices – proceedings against Travelplanet.pl are ongoing.

Additionally, in explanatory proceedings, the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection also checks how prices are presented by travel agencies on their websites, as well as how tour operators handle complaints and the content of settlements concluded with consumers as part of complaints. In addition, the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection analyzes the fulfillment of pre-contractual obligations by tour operators in terms of providing consumers with information necessary to conclude a contract. It also checks the rules for moderating opinions on travel agency websites and explains the circumstances related to informing consumers about changing the hotel and increasing the price of the trip. Explanatory activities cover tour operators, including Nowa Itaka, Coral Travel, TUI and Rainbow Tours.

Wakacje.pl doubled their revenues in 2022 and increased their net profit from PLN 28.45 to PLN 21.04 million. The company paid PLN 35.1 million in dividends to Wirtualna Polska Media.