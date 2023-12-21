Wake-up light alarm clock from Action always lets you arrive on time

#Wakeup #light #alarm #clock #Action #lets #arrive #time

Is ‘getting out of bed easy’ one of your New Year’s resolutions for 2024? Then a wake-up light alarm clock is a smart investment and yes, we speak from experience. And for the price such an alarm clock is for sale at Action, there is actually no excuse not to try it.

The idea of ​​a wake-up light alarm clock is as simple as it is effective. You probably wake up best naturally and a little light from the rising sun helps a lot with that. Instead of firing off annoying beeping noises out of nowhere, this alarm clock mimics the increasingly bright light of the rising sun. As a result, you slowly but surely wake up.

How does the Action wake-up light alarm clock work?

So it is not the case that this alarm clock turns on at full brightness like a construction lamp when the alarm goes off. If you set your alarm for 7 a.m., the lamp will shine a little brighter from 6:30 a.m. onwards. So it starts very weakly, but ends at full strength the moment the alarm goes off. When it is finally 7 a.m., beeps, radio hits or whatever you have set will follow.

You can connect the Action wake-up light alarm clock to your smartphone via Bluetooth. You then set everything via your phone – from wake-up time to lamp color. Yes, if you want to be woken up by an Easter sun, you can.

It has a handy size and an unobtrusive design. The latter may sound a bit negative, but we certainly mean it positively. Alarm clocks are never the designated eyecatcher of your bedroom, so the quieter and the easier to combine, the better.

We almost forgot to share the prize with you out of enthusiasm. You can get it from Action for two bucks or give it as a gift. Those are tools to get 2024 off to a good start, right?