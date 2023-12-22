Waking up at night and dry mouth in the morning are signs of an insidious disease

Sleep apnea can lead to high blood pressure that cannot be controlled with medication. The risk of diabetes, high cholesterol and circulatory disorders – myocardial infarction and heart failure – also increases.

Loud snoring is probably the most easily recognized symptom of sleep apnea. Other signs of the disease: shortness of breath, popping sounds, frequent awakenings at night, great fatigue and headache when waking up in the morning.

However, other symptoms associated with this disease can be easily overlooked.

1. Depression

Studies have found a link between sleep and mood, particularly sleep deprivation and depression. Both conditions share common risk factors that can increase the likelihood of developing these disorders.

One study found that 46 percent People with sleep apnea experience symptoms of depression.

2. Toothache

Bruxism is a disorder in which a person grinds his teeth at night. Stress and sleep apnea are among the risk factors for bruxism.

It has been found that one in four people who grind their teeth also suffer from sleep apnea.

3. Throat irritation

A sore throat is a common symptom of a cold. However, if you don’t have a fever but wake up at night with a sore throat, the cause may not be related to a cold. One possible explanation is sleep apnea.

4. Dry mouth

If you snore because of sleep apnea, of course you can’t hear it yourself. However, a person who snores is a mouth breather. As a result, your mouth may be dry upon waking.

5. Sleep paralysis

It is a condition where you cannot move or speak after waking up or falling asleep.

England’s National Health Service (NHS) says: “It can be scary, but it’s harmless and most people only get it once or twice in their lifetime.”

It has been observed that people with obstructive sleep apnea experience sleep paralysis more often.

Pagal express.co.uk inf.

