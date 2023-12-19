Walgreens Boots, too much debt: Moody’s downgrades to junk

The rating agency raised the rating to Ba2 – two steps towards high yield – reflecting "stubbornly high leverage"

Walgreens Boots Alliance’s credit rating downgraded to junk. The pharmacy chain’s high debt relative to earnings and the risks associated with its push to offer more healthcare services prompted Moody’s Investors Service to downgrade the group’s credit rating.

Moody’s downgrade brought the rating to Ba2 – two steps towards high yield – reflecting Walgreens’ stubbornly high leverage, weak interest coverage and pressured free cash flow that Moody’s believes will be sustained over the next 12 months. -18 months,” wrote Chedly Louis, senior credit officer.

The drug distribution group, the second largest pharmacy chain in the United States after CVS Health, still enjoys an investment grade rating from the S&P agency, although on the lowest level that separates speculative debt securities from those of better quality.

Apple shares lose 1.5% and are the worst on the Dow Jones, after the Wall Street Journal wrote that the Cupertino company will suspend sales of the Apple Watch, as a preventive move to comply with the US import ban , for a patent infringement case involving sensors that detect the amount of oxygen in the blood, should the ban be upheld by the Biden administration.

The ban, which would include the Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches, was imposed by the US International Trade Commission, which found that Apple has infringed technology company Masimo’s patent with most of its smartwatch models since 2020.

The October ruling gave 60 days – which expire in a week – to the Biden administration to evaluate the decision. Apple announced that it would file an appeal if the ban is confirmed, which however would not have an immediate impact on sales. Last Thursday, Apple stock recorded a record close at $198.11; since the beginning of the year, it has gained about 50%.

A presidential review of that order is now underway. “Although the review period does not end until December 25, Apple is taking preventative measures to comply with the ruling,” the company said.

Health features have become increasingly critical selling points for the Apple Watch, putting the company in competition with medical device makers. Masimo, based in Irvine, California, sells a variety of health-tracking technologies.

