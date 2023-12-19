Walking even 2 minutes a day is good for your health, but only if you do it at the right time

#Walking #minutes #day #good #health #time

Even a simple two-minute walk can give us immediate physical benefits. Here, however, is when we need to move

Getting regular exercise is crucial for health, reducing the risk of chronic diseases and adding years to our lives. We will never tire of underlining how a healthy lifestyle (which obviously also includes a good dose of physical activity) can protect us from health problems. In particular, know that Even walking two minutes a day can be enough to feel better. As long as it is done at the right times.

Walk two minutes a day at the right time

It’s recommended that you get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, although the benefits only increase with each minute of added movement. We often think that to achieve important results you have to work hard. This, of course, only discourages physical activity.

However, researchers have delved into the benefits of minimal exercise and are finding encouraging results. In particular, a new study suggests that even just a few minutes of walking can significantly improve your health, provided you do it at the right time. That’s when.

A two-minute walk a day

Any type of physical activity can have a positive effect on health, reducing the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer and more. More and more research suggests that brisk walking, even for short periods of time, can be a simple and accessible way to improve your health at any fitness level.

Walking involves multiple muscle groups, from the legs to the trunk, without placing excessive stress on the joints. Walking is a weight-bearing exercise that can help improve bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Just walk for two minutes a day to feel better: here's when to do it

Walking is also beneficial for heart health. When we walk, the heart pumps faster, which increases blood circulation, delivering more oxygen and nutrients to cells and aiding in the removal of waste products. This improved circulation helps maintain good cardiovascular health. But, as we said, it’s useful walk at the right time of day.

A recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that walking 30-45 minutes a day (about 4,000 steps) can significantly improve heart-related causes of mortality. Years earlier, a 2008 study found that just 15 minutes of walking after a meal could aid digestion and help lower energy levels. Now, a new study published in the journal Sports Medicine has found that people can get some of those same benefits by doing it a walk of just two minutes, provided they move immediately after a meal.

Study subjects who took short walks after eating experienced more gradual changes in their blood sugar levels, helping them to avoid blood sugar spikes which in some people can trigger insulin resistance, a precursor to diabetes. By moving your body within 60-90 minutes after a meal, you will get the best results.