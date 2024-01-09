Wall. Lyonnaise: a great year 2023 closed at the bowling alley

#Wall #Lyonnaise #great #year #closed #bowling #alley

Saturday December 30, 2023 will have seen a beautiful bowling afternoon dedicated to conviviality. Around thirty players were present at the Grimaud bowling alley to close the year 2023, where the results in all areas were positive. May the new year 2024 be as friendly and of course with such positive results.

Without forgetting the children from the boules school who wanted to celebrate the end of the year at the same time as the adults. Around twenty children come once a week at the end of the afternoon to improve and acquire sportsmanship.

Now, it’s time for the competition with the Challenge de la Save this Sunday and the following weekends the return of the AS championship with crucial meetings in the race for qualification.

Started at the end of September, 14 school activities sessions took place during the first term, where three classes with the Elida-Hugon School and two classes with the Mermoz School. These sessions, for several years, have been based on points and shooting games and always appreciated by the students and their teachers. Resumption at the beginning of January with the Mermoz School.

With these sessions every week, the Lyon boules club has seen children arrive at the boules school, even though they had discovered the activity during these school sessions. The club’s educators, Orliac Jean-Claude, Dugas J.-Marcel, Schwartz Daniel and Quesada Yves, have a lot of fun and are totally involved.