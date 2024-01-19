Wall Street at highs, for the S&P 500 first record in two years

#Wall #Street #highs #record #years

by Marco Valsania

Technology stocks highlighted. Encouraging economic data on consumers helps the indices move forward

Wall Street sets new records: during the last session of the week, a breath of optimism about the economy and market prospects pushed the S&P 500 index up by 1.23% to a new all-time high of 4,839 ,81 points. It is the first record in over two years for the most influential index of the US stock exchange.

First of all, technology stocks were in evidence, helping the Nasdaq to gain 1.7 percent. The Dow Jones also gained more than 1 percent. All three indices, with the acceleration on Friday, also reported weekly increases.

Among the tech segments, chips benefited from particular increases, starting with brands such as Nvidia, AMD and Texas Instruments. Semiconductors are considered crucial in the new race for artificial intelligence. And in general the segment was also supported by a solid outlook offered in recent days by the giant Tsmc, Apple’s major supplier. Stocks in sectors such as financial services and consumer goods also did well.

The S&P, in more detail, has vaulted beyond the bar of the previous record at the end of the session since ten o’clock in the American morning, exceeding the peak of 4,796.56 points established on 3 January 2022. In the following hours it then sailed beyond 4,800, beating also the maximum during, 4,818.62 points recorded on 4 January 2022.

According to analysts, a mix of encouraging indications on the health of the American economy contributed to supporting the progress of the US stock market. In reality, uncertainties still remain, first of all on the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, in particular on the timing of interest rate cuts hoped for by investors and which would support the financial markets. There have been growing indications recently that the Fed may wait beyond March to lower the cost of borrowing. Further volatility, and deflations of excessive optimism, are therefore not excluded on the stock market. The new quarterly reports of the tech leaders are also upon us and disappointments or positive surprises on the performance of Corporate America could influence trading.

Some new statistics have however shown an encouraging climate when it comes to judging the state of expansion. In the last few hours, Americans have shown sudden bursts of optimism about the economy: consumer sentiment recorded the greatest increase in two months since 1991, crowned by a 13% jump in the first half of January compared to December. Since November the surge has been 29 percent. The trust indicator developed by the University of Michigan measures the exploit. Until now, consumers had seemed to feel significantly uneasy despite the fact that a recession does not appear to be imminent and a soft landing of growth with slowing inflation is considered probable. However, real estate is declining: sales of owned homes slipped to a 28-year low during 2023, hampered by more expensive mortgages and price increases.

