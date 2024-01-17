Wall Street closes in ‘red’ despite positive signal from the industry

The main indices closed with a loss, in line with the negative day experienced in the most important European counterparts.

The New York Stock Exchange ended Wednesday’s session with the main indices in loss, in a sign that the 0.1% acceleration in the US industrial sector in December was not enough to leave investors excited.

Among the most important indices, the technological Nasdaq fell 0.59%, while the corporate S&P 500 fell 0.49% and the industrial Dow Jones fell 0.25%, in line with the negative day experienced in European markets .

Data released this Wednesday by the North American statistics office revealed the evolution of the industry in December. In a period in which the sector is experiencing difficulties, growth of 0.1% was observed, which contradicts the expectations of analysts, who pointed to a decrease of the same intensity.

Contributing to the losses will be the data that was known about the slowdown in the Chinese economy. This is because that country’s GDP grew 5.2% in 2023, this being the lowest value in recent decades, with the exception of the pandemic years.

