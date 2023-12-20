Wall Street corrects more than 1%. Dow Jones misses 10th consecutive day of gains – Stock Exchange

Wall Street corrects more than 1%. Dow Jones misses 10th consecutive day of gains

After nine sessions of gains, the Dow Jones retreated, on a day in which the main North American indices all lost more than 1%. The Nasdaq once again broke 15 thousand points, a level reached on Tuesday, when it reached the highs of January 2022. The drop was mainly of a “technical” nature, that is, a correction to the “fair value”.

It was a day of correction on Wall Street. After the “rally”, which led some of the main indices to break records, this Wednesday’s session ended in negative territory.

The industrial Dow Jones dropped 1.27% to 37,082 points, after nine days of gains and breaking a new record on Tuesday. In turn, the Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) depreciated 1.47% to 4,698.35 points.

The delivery company FedEx was the one that put the most pressure on the global benchmark, having ended the day falling 12.03%.

The technological Nasdaq Composite fell 1.5% to 14,777.94 points, having ended up breaking 15 thousand points, a level reached on Tuesday, when it reached the highs of January 2022.

The most select Nasdaq 100 fell 1.53% to 16,554.16 points, after reaching historic highs for the third consecutive session this Tuesday.

“The markets were going into overbought,” explains Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investment, speaking to CNBC. Thus, “this is a natural decline given the conditions” of the market, which is why it was more of a “technical” drop than exactly explained by the macro scenario, adds the expert.

Despite Wednesday’s correction, the main stock indices remain on track to record a month and year with robust performance. The S&P 500 is up more than 3% this month and more than 22% year-to-date, while the Dow Jones is up more than 3% in December and 12% since the start of the year.

The Nasdaq rose more than 4% this month and 41% in 2023, thus being on the verge of recording the best year since 2020, at a time when the market is confident that there will be interest rate cuts in 2024.

