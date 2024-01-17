Wall Street ends in the red as investors reconsider interest rate cuts – Stock Exchange

#Wall #Street #ends #red #investors #reconsider #interest #rate #cuts #Stock #Exchange

Wall Street ends in the red as investors reconsider interest rate cuts

North American stock markets closed in negative territory, on a day when investors are readjusting expectations regarding an interest rate cut by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed). Enthusiasm about a decline as early as March has given shares strength at the end of 2023, but investors are now beginning to ponder whether they have gone too far.

This Tuesday, Christopher Waller, governor of the Fed, said that the central bank should maintain a cautious and systematic approach when it starts to lower interest rates. Despite not having a “hawkish” speech, his words were also not in favor of as sharp a decline as the market had incorporated – around six cuts this year.

The S&P 500, a reference for the region, dropped 0.39% to 4,765.39 points, the industrial Dow Jones depreciated 0.62% to 37,361.12 points and the technological Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.19% to 14,944.35 points.

Among the main movements, Morgan Stanley lost 4.16% on the day it presented results and warned that the decline in margins in the wealth management unit is expected to continue.

Boeing sank, falling 7.89%, on the day it saw Wells Fargo drop its recommendation from “overweight” to “equalweight”.

Apple also closed trading with losses, having slipped 1.23% on the day the Supreme Court refused to pursue its appeal in a case linked to the “App Store”.

“With today’s information, we consider that the Fed intends to lower interest rates three times this year – it will only reduce further if the economic situation deteriorates and unemployment rates rise to 4.5-5%”, said Peter Boockvar, author from Boock Report, in statements to Bloomberg.