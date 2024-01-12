Wall Street ends mixed on a day of inflation news

#Wall #Street #ends #mixed #day #inflation #news

There was no defined feeling among investors on the same day it became known that inflation accelerated in December.

The New York Stock Exchange ended without defined sentiment in this Thursday’s session in which data regarding inflation, which accelerated in December, was released.

Among the main indices, the variations were very slight, as the S&P 500 corporate index lost 0.07%, while the industrial Dow Jones advanced 0.04% and the technological Nasdaq remained at the waterline.

The USA reported an acceleration in inflation above expectations, with price increases of around 0.3% quarter-on-quarter and 3.4% year-on-year. It should be noted that analysts pointed to 0.2% and 3.2%.

The levels of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) constitute an incentive for high interest rates to continue for longer, with the aim of reducing demand in the various markets and, consequently, the prices charged.

A barrel of Brent jumped 0.18%, reaching $78.43, while crude rose 2.06% and was trading at $72.84 per barrel.