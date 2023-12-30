Wall Street ends year in ‘red’ with cryptocurrencies in loss

#Wall #Street #ends #year #red #cryptocurrencies #loss

The main indices reflected the loss of investor confidence, particularly with regard to listed companies linked to digital assets.

The New York Stock Exchange ended the year with the main indices losing in this Friday’s session, although with slight variations. In the last session of 2023, the day was particularly negative when it comes to crypto assets.

The biggest fall was that of the Nasdaq technological index, in the order of 0.56%, while the industrial Dow Jones lost 0.05%. This was followed by the corporate S&P 500, which fell 0.22%, after reaching highs of around two years, as it had not reached such a high level since the last days of December 2021.

The day was one of weak results in the markets linked to digital assets. Proof of this is that Marathon Digital, which focuses its operations on the blockchain ecosystem, fell sharply, in the order of 16.44%, to $23.49.

Coinbase, which operates in the same segment, also felt the negative sentiment of investors, so much so that its respective securities fell by 6.68% and were being traded for $173.92 when the session was closed. It should be noted that the listed company reached, on Thursday, its highest levels since March last year, after a recovery that followed a gray period in cryptocurrencies that lasted for several months.