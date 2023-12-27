Wall Street on track for ninth week of gains – Stock Exchange

Wall Street on track for ninth week of gains

North American stock markets closed higher, thus starting the last week of the year maintaining the positive tone of the previous eight weeks. Intel stood out on the climbs.

The main indices on the other side of the Atlantic gained ground at the start of the week, continuing to be supported by the expectation that the North American Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates as early as March of next year.

The Dow Jones industrial index closed up 0.43% to 37,545.33 points, hovering around its all-time highs. In the December 19 session, the Dow reached an all-time high of 37,562.83 points in intraday trading and also set a closing record at 37,557.92 points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 advanced 0.42% to 4,774.75 points this Monday and the technological Nasdaq Composite registered an increase of 0.54% to settle at 15,074.57 points.

Last week, all three indices recorded their eighth consecutive week of gains. In the case of the global benchmark, it was the biggest consecutive series of weekly increases in the last six years, while in the case of the technological Nasdaq and the industrial Dow Jones this had not happened since the beginning of 2019.

Highlighted in today’s session was Intel, which closed up 5.21% to 50.5 dollars per share. This was on the day that the Israeli government agreed to grant a subsidy of 3.2 billion dollars to technology for a new microchip factory (worth 25 billion dollars) that it plans to build in the south of that country.

