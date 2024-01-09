Wall Street opens in ‘red’, aligned with European squares

#Wall #Street #opens #red #aligned #European #squares

Investors are now lowering their expectations, as the interest rate cut is only expected to happen after inflation data is revealed.

The New York Stock Exchange opened the session trading in negative territory, after registering a strong recovery in the last session.

The Dow Jones index drops 0.55% to 37,473.90 points, the S&P500 loses 0.59% to 4,735.57 points and the Nasdaq drops 0.68% to 14,743.88 points.

Market analyst at Millennium Investment Banking, Ramiro Loureiro, states that “the New York Stock Exchange starts lower, in line with the behavior seen in its European counterparts this early afternoon. After yesterday the Nasdaq 100 appreciated more than 2%, the technology index is today punished by weak preliminary quarterly revenue data, which show a sequential drop greater than what the company had projected”.

“Paypal and Netflix are punished for downgrades and also exert pressure. JetBlue feels the departure of its CEO. It is also worth highlighting the rumors of a potential offer from HPE to acquire Juniper Networks, which encourage the possible target. Match Group responds to reports that Elliot has created a position in the online dating company. Tilray has positive reaction to accounts. At the macroeconomic level, the NFIB showed a better than expected improvement in confidence in North American SMEs in December last year and the US trade balance unexpectedly reduced the deficit in November, driven by the recovery in services exports and a slight decline in imports of goods”, highlights the analyst.

In the oil market, the Texas WTI rises 1.58%, setting the price per barrel at 71.87 dollars and Brent increases 1.48% to 77.27 dollars. Natural gas gains 5.50% to $3.143.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro depreciates by 0.04% against the dollar, settling at 1.0947 dollars.