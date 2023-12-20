Wall Street opens session with only Nasdaq in positive territory

The Dow Jones lost 0.23% to 37,471.05 points, the S&P 500 lost 0.13% to 4,761.87 points and the technological Nasdaq gained 0.07% to 15,014.02 points.

The New York Stock Exchange opened this Wednesday’s mixed session, with only the Nasdaq in negative territory and the other two indices with slight losses.

According to Millenium market analyst Ramiro Loureiro, "Wall Street starts with a slight decline, after yesterday the Nasdaq 100 reached its highest value ever".

According to Millenium market analyst Ramiro Loureiro, “Wall Street starts with a slight decline, after yesterday the Nasdaq 100 reached its highest value ever”.

The expert highlighted “companies linked to the cryptocurrency sector, which include names like Marathon Digital, which received an upgrade from an investment house”.

“Fedex was disappointing in its accounts and dropped more than 10%. Generall Mills also has a negative reaction to quarterly numbers, while Docusign is penalized by a recommendation cut”, highlighted the analyst.

