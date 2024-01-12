Wall Street opens the last session of the week in ‘green’

#Wall #Street #opens #session #week #green

New York’s main indices are recording gains at the start of this Friday’s session, after receiving inflation data yesterday.

The New York Stock Exchange opens the last session of the week trading in ‘green’, after inflation data was released yesterday and producer prices fell.

The Dow Jones index advances 0.20% to 37,784.78 points, the S&P500 rises 0.41% to 4,799.21 points and the Nasdaq gains 0.31% to 15,024.64 points.

Market analyst at Millennium Investment Banking, Ramiro Loureiro, states that “Wall Street starts with a slight downturn, even though the markets received the good news that North American producer prices registered an unexpected drop in December, a relief of inflationary pressures upstream the supply chain that could help the much-desired decline in inflation”.

“The official start of the earnings season in the USA marks today, with reactions to multiple banking accounts, where Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan outline positive responses, while BofA retreats. Delta Airlines’ accounts could put pressure on the air transport sector”, highlights the analyst.

In the oil market, the Texas WTI rises 3.25%, setting the price per barrel at 74.39 dollars and Brent gains 3.18% to 79.88 dollars. Natural gas increases 8.20% to $3.349.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro appreciates 0.06% against the dollar, standing at 1.0975 dollars.

Also Read:  Train traffic on the Ełk - Olsztyn route has been suspended: Radio Olsztyn

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Patriots announce Jerod Mayo as new coach, Bill Belichick, contract clause, Robert Kraft, reaction, news
Patriots announce Jerod Mayo as new coach, Bill Belichick, contract clause, Robert Kraft, reaction, news
Posted on
Natural medicine gains ground as a sustainable option
Natural medicine gains ground as a sustainable option
Posted on
Pablo Escobar’s hand reached Szentendre
Pablo Escobar’s hand reached Szentendre
Posted on
Jumbo CEO uses the strongest means to reduce grocery prices | Economy
Jumbo CEO uses the strongest means to reduce grocery prices | Economy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News