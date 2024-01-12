Wall Street opens the last session of the week in ‘green’

#Wall #Street #opens #session #week #green

New York’s main indices are recording gains at the start of this Friday’s session, after receiving inflation data yesterday.

The Dow Jones index advances 0.20% to 37,784.78 points, the S&P500 rises 0.41% to 4,799.21 points and the Nasdaq gains 0.31% to 15,024.64 points.

Market analyst at Millennium Investment Banking, Ramiro Loureiro, states that “Wall Street starts with a slight downturn, even though the markets received the good news that North American producer prices registered an unexpected drop in December, a relief of inflationary pressures upstream the supply chain that could help the much-desired decline in inflation”.

“The official start of the earnings season in the USA marks today, with reactions to multiple banking accounts, where Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan outline positive responses, while BofA retreats. Delta Airlines’ accounts could put pressure on the air transport sector”, highlights the analyst.

In the oil market, the Texas WTI rises 3.25%, setting the price per barrel at 74.39 dollars and Brent gains 3.18% to 79.88 dollars. Natural gas increases 8.20% to $3.349.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro appreciates 0.06% against the dollar, standing at 1.0975 dollars.