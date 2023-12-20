Wall Street, performance in the session of December 20, 2023

#Wall #Street #performance #session #December

The major US stock indexes ended the day with reductions exceeding one percentage point.

The Dow Jones lost 1.27% to 37,082 points, after setting a new all-time high at 37,641 points. The S&P500 lost 1.47% to 4,698 points. Negative performance also for the Nasdaq (-1.5% to 14.778 points).

Definitely bad day for FedEx (-12.1% to 246.25 dollars). The logistics giant has released the financial data relating to the 2nd quarter of 2023/2024, a period closed with revenues and adjusted earnings per share lower than the analysts’ consensus. Additionally, management revised down its full-year revenue estimate.

This writing is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.