Wall Street, performance in the session of January 11, 2024

#Wall #Street #performance #session #January

The main US stock indices recorded minimal changes after the release of inflation data for December 2023: last month consumer prices were higher than expected.

The Dow Jones recorded a minimal increase of 0.04% to 37,711 points, while the S&P500 lost 0.07% to 4,763 points. The Nasdaq remained unchanged.

In swing NVIDIA (+0.87% to 548.22 dollars) after setting the new all-time high of 553.46 dollars. In red Tesla (-2,87%).

Positive performance, however, for Netflix (+2.91% to 492.23 dollars).

This writing is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.