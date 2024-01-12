Wall Street, performance in the session of January 12, 2024

The main US stock indices recorded fractional changes in the last session of the week.

The Dow Jones fell by 0.31% to 37,593 points, after setting a new all-time high at 37,825 points. The S&P500 recovered 0.08% to 4,784 points, below the new high of 4,802 points. A plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+0.02% to 14,973 points).

Few surprises from the first quarterly reports of the US financial giants. Bank of America in the spotlight (-1.06% to 32.8 dollars). The institute ended the last three months of 2023 with revenues lower than analysts’ consensus, while earnings per share were in line with expectations.

Bad day for Tesla (-3.67% to $218.89). According to what was reported by some press agencies, the automotive giant could reduce production at the German plant, following supply problems due to the complex geopolitical situation in the Red Sea.

Worst performance for Delta Air Lines (-8.97% to $38.47), which has revised downwards its earnings per share estimates for the current financial year. On the contrary, the airline closed the 4th quarter of 2023 with better-than-consensus revenues and earnings per share.

The quarterly of UnitedHealth Group (-3.37% to $521.51) did not enthuse Wall Street.

