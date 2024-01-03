Wall Street, performance in the session of January 2, 2024

#Wall #Street #performance #session #January

Directionless the main US stock indexes on the first trading day of 2024.

The Dow Jones recorded a minimum progress of 0.07% to 37,715 points, after setting a new all-time high at 37,790 points. In contrast, the S&P500 lost 0.57% to 4,743 points. Worst performance for the Nasdaq (-1.63% to 14,766 points).

Negative closing for Apple (-3.58% to 185.64 dollars). Barclays analysts have limited the target price on the Cupertino giant to $160; the experts also worsened the rating, bringing it to “Underweight”.

Worst performance for Intel (-4,88%).

In strong progress, however, Modern (+13.1%), which pushed biotech sector stocks higher.

This writing is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

Also Read:  Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 2 January 2024

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nurses applaud announcement of investment in primary health care –
Nurses applaud announcement of investment in primary health care –
Posted on
A record was broken in Sweden. It hasn’t been this bad since the 1990s.
A record was broken in Sweden. It hasn’t been this bad since the 1990s.
Posted on
An investigation into the embankments underway
An investigation into the embankments underway
Posted on
From sunrise to sunset with the Curiosity rover
From sunrise to sunset with the Curiosity rover
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News