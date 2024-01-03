Wall Street, performance in the session of January 2, 2024

#Wall #Street #performance #session #January

Directionless the main US stock indexes on the first trading day of 2024.

The Dow Jones recorded a minimum progress of 0.07% to 37,715 points, after setting a new all-time high at 37,790 points. In contrast, the S&P500 lost 0.57% to 4,743 points. Worst performance for the Nasdaq (-1.63% to 14,766 points).

Negative closing for Apple (-3.58% to 185.64 dollars). Barclays analysts have limited the target price on the Cupertino giant to $160; the experts also worsened the rating, bringing it to “Underweight”.

Worst performance for Intel (-4,88%).

In strong progress, however, Modern (+13.1%), which pushed biotech sector stocks higher.

