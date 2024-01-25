Wall Street, performance in the session of January 24, 2024

#Wall #Street #performance #session #January

The main US stock indices recorded fractional changes.

The Dow Jones lost 0.26% to 37,806 points, while the S&P500 rose by 0.08% to 4,869 points, below the new all-time high of 4,904 points. Positive performance also for the Nasdaq (+0.36% to 15,482 points).

Definitely a positive day for Netflix (+10.7% to 544.87 dollars), after the release of the financial results for the 4th quarter of 2023.

On the contrary, the quarterly report did not impress Texas Instruments (-2.45% to 170.07 dollars), which highlighted revenues lower than the analysts’ consensus.

This writing is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.