Wall Street, performance in the session of January 26, 2024

The main US stock indices recorded fractional changes in the last session of the week.

The Dow Jones gained 0.16% to 38,109 points, after setting a new all-time high at 38,215 points. The S&P500 fell by 0.07% to 4,891 points, below the high of 4,907 points. The Nasdaq is also below parity (-0.36% at 15,455 points).

Definitely bad day for Intel (-11.9% to $43.65), after the release of the financial results for the 4th quarter of 2023, a period closed with revenues and earnings per share above consensus. However, the indications provided by management for the first three months of the year did not convince the market.

Toned session, however, for American Express (+7.1% to $201.43), which highlighted revenues and earnings per share above the analysts’ consensus.

