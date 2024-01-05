Wall Street, performance in the session of January 4, 2024

The major US stock indexes recorded fractional variations.

The Dow Jones recovered 0.03% to 37,440 points, while the S&P500 fell 0.34% to 4,689 points. A negative sign also for the Nasdaq (-0.56% to 14,510 points).

Definitely a bad day for Mobileye Global (-24.6% to $29.97). The company active in the field of chips for assisted driving has provided indications on revenues for the current financial year, which were significantly lower than the analysts’ consensus.

Also decreasing Intel (-0.38% to 46.87 dollars).

The decline in Walgreens Boots Alliance stands out (-5.12% to $24.26) after the release of the financial results for the 1st quarter of 2023/2024.

