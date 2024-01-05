Wall Street, performance in the session of January 4, 2024

#Wall #Street #performance #session #January

The major US stock indexes recorded fractional variations.

The Dow Jones recovered 0.03% to 37,440 points, while the S&P500 fell 0.34% to 4,689 points. A negative sign also for the Nasdaq (-0.56% to 14,510 points).

Definitely a bad day for Mobileye Global (-24.6% to $29.97). The company active in the field of chips for assisted driving has provided indications on revenues for the current financial year, which were significantly lower than the analysts’ consensus.

Also decreasing Intel (-0.38% to 46.87 dollars).

The decline in Walgreens Boots Alliance stands out (-5.12% to $24.26) after the release of the financial results for the 1st quarter of 2023/2024.

This writing is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.