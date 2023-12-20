Wall Street starts higher driven by US construction data

The Dow Jones added 0.15% to 37,360.91 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.20% to 4,749.96 points and the technological Nasdaq rose 0.30% to 14,949.26 points.

The New York Stock Exchange opened this Tuesday’s session in positive territory with the main indices recording gains.

According to Millenium markets analyst Ramiro Loureiro, “Wall Street is off to a high, following the revelation of a surprising number of new construction starts in the US in November, which bring good signs for the real estate market, supported by cost relief of loans, with the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage falling below 7% for the first time since August.”

“Shares linked to the cryptocurrency sector, such as Marathon Digital, Riot, Cleanpark or Microstrategy appear to be off to a good start, driven by the rise in Bitcoin. Cipher Mining soars after announcing the purchase of new Bitcoin mining machines”, highlighted the expert.

Ramiro Loureiro also said that “Sunrun is excited about a significant upgrade. Furthermore, Apple deserves attention given the interruption of sales of some smartwatch devices due to the proximity of possible loss of patents. Accenture retreats with disappointment in Outlook.”

