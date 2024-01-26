Wall Street starts session on a high

#Wall #Street #starts #session #high

“Wall Street starts on a high, on a very intense day in terms of responses to corporate accounts, where Tesla and Humana showed numbers below expectations and continue to decline significantly,” said analyst Ramiro Loureiro.

The New York Stock Exchange started this Thursday’s session with slight gains with the main indices in positive territory.

Thus, the Dow Jones advanced 0.29% to 37,914.71 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.51% to 4,888.38 points and the technological Nasdaq rose 0.43% to 15,548.03 points.

According to Millenium BCP market analyst Ramiro Loureiro, “Wall Street starts on a high, on a very intense day in terms of responses to corporate accounts, where Tesla and Humana showed numbers below expectations and continue to decline significantly. In the opposite direction are IBM, NextEra and American Airlines.”

At the macroeconomic level, the expert highlighted that “in the USA, data on orders for durable goods brought good indications in equipment orders, a good barometer of business investment, and in shipping, an important item for GDP”.

“The announcement that the North American economy will have grown at an annualized rate of 3.3% in the 4th quarter of 2023, much higher than expected (2%) reinforces investors’ optimism, with strong personal consumption”, he highlighted.

In the Euro Zone, the analyst praised “the maintenance of the ECB’s key interest rate at 4.5%, with President Christine Lagarde reiterating the possibility of interest cuts after the summer”.

Also Read:  Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. Who are the other "Scrooges" of the globe

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Denis Ducarme attacks Ludivine Dedonder again: “If you do that again, I would ask for your resignation”
Denis Ducarme attacks Ludivine Dedonder again: “If you do that again, I would ask for your resignation”
Posted on
538 Morning Show wins Golden Radio Ring
538 Morning Show wins Golden Radio Ring
Posted on
Zheng Qinwen, 1st Chinese Australian Open finalist since Li Na a decade ago
Zheng Qinwen, 1st Chinese Australian Open finalist since Li Na a decade ago
Posted on
How much does an EPS doctor earn in Colombia 2024? Specialist vs general practitioner salary
How much does an EPS doctor earn in Colombia 2024? Specialist vs general practitioner salary
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News