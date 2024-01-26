Wall Street starts session on a high

#Wall #Street #starts #session #high

The New York Stock Exchange started this Thursday’s session with slight gains with the main indices in positive territory.

Thus, the Dow Jones advanced 0.29% to 37,914.71 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.51% to 4,888.38 points and the technological Nasdaq rose 0.43% to 15,548.03 points.

According to Millenium BCP market analyst Ramiro Loureiro, “Wall Street starts on a high, on a very intense day in terms of responses to corporate accounts, where Tesla and Humana showed numbers below expectations and continue to decline significantly. In the opposite direction are IBM, NextEra and American Airlines.”

At the macroeconomic level, the expert highlighted that “in the USA, data on orders for durable goods brought good indications in equipment orders, a good barometer of business investment, and in shipping, an important item for GDP”.

“The announcement that the North American economy will have grown at an annualized rate of 3.3% in the 4th quarter of 2023, much higher than expected (2%) reinforces investors’ optimism, with strong personal consumption”, he highlighted.

In the Euro Zone, the analyst praised “the maintenance of the ECB’s key interest rate at 4.5%, with President Christine Lagarde reiterating the possibility of interest cuts after the summer”.