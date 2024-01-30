Wall Street starts the week recording slight gains

#Wall #Street #starts #week #recording #slight #gains

As we prepare for a week of results and data on the Fed’s monetary policies, Wall Street’s main indices open the week recording slight gains.

The New York Stock Exchange opened the first session of the week recording slight gains.

The Dow Jones index advances 0.03% to 38,120.13 points, the S&P500 gains 0.04% to 4,893.00 points and the Nasdaq rises 0.13% to 15,477.33 points.

Market analyst at Millennium Investment Banking, Ramiro Loureiro, states that “Wall Street starts looking for trend definition. Similar to the behavior observed in European counterparts, it is natural for investors to be in a wait and see stance, since the very important monetary policy communications from the Fed arrive on Wednesday, where they are waiting for signs about the possible beginning of the interest rate reduction cycle”.

“Starting tomorrow, the accounts of large listed companies in New York will also be released, such as AMD, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft or Apple, and this may justify more cautious attitudes at the moment. Still, it is worth noting the surge in SoFi in reaction to the results, as well as ZIM Integrated, supported by the environment generated by the increase in maritime transport rates in the face of the unstable climate in the Red Sea. Inversely, iRobot falls after Amazon gave up on the acquisition”, highlights the analyst.

In the oil market, the Texas WTI lost 1.51%, setting the price per barrel at 76.86 dollars and Brent dropped 1.45% to 81.74 dollars. Natural gas skids 2.67% to $2.117.

Also Read:  With 'completely honest intentions', Minister Van Nieuwenhuizen still took part in consultations on energy before she became a lobbyist

In the foreign exchange market, the euro depreciates by 0.43% against the dollar, settling at 1.0804 dollars.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Life will soon begin in the “Rainis” block
Life will soon begin in the “Rainis” block
Posted on
The number of flu cases is constantly increasing. Rafila: “There is a problem of an epidemic type situation”
The number of flu cases is constantly increasing. Rafila: “There is a problem of an epidemic type situation”
Posted on
Market: 15 years later, the Varela family will once again be represented at Estrela
Market: 15 years later, the Varela family will once again be represented at Estrela
Posted on
Those with that disease should be even more careful! Calcium and vitamin D are very important in nutrition
Those with that disease should be even more careful! Calcium and vitamin D are very important in nutrition
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News