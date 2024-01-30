Wall Street starts the week recording slight gains

#Wall #Street #starts #week #recording #slight #gains

As we prepare for a week of results and data on the Fed’s monetary policies, Wall Street’s main indices open the week recording slight gains.

The New York Stock Exchange opened the first session of the week recording slight gains.

The Dow Jones index advances 0.03% to 38,120.13 points, the S&P500 gains 0.04% to 4,893.00 points and the Nasdaq rises 0.13% to 15,477.33 points.

Market analyst at Millennium Investment Banking, Ramiro Loureiro, states that “Wall Street starts looking for trend definition. Similar to the behavior observed in European counterparts, it is natural for investors to be in a wait and see stance, since the very important monetary policy communications from the Fed arrive on Wednesday, where they are waiting for signs about the possible beginning of the interest rate reduction cycle”.

“Starting tomorrow, the accounts of large listed companies in New York will also be released, such as AMD, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft or Apple, and this may justify more cautious attitudes at the moment. Still, it is worth noting the surge in SoFi in reaction to the results, as well as ZIM Integrated, supported by the environment generated by the increase in maritime transport rates in the face of the unstable climate in the Red Sea. Inversely, iRobot falls after Amazon gave up on the acquisition”, highlights the analyst.

In the oil market, the Texas WTI lost 1.51%, setting the price per barrel at 76.86 dollars and Brent dropped 1.45% to 81.74 dollars. Natural gas skids 2.67% to $2.117.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro depreciates by 0.43% against the dollar, settling at 1.0804 dollars.