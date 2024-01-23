Wall Street with reasons to celebrate. Dow Jones and S&P at historic highs – Stock Exchange

#Wall #Street #reasons #celebrate #Dow #Jones #historic #highs #Stock #Exchange

Wall Street with reasons to celebrate. Dow Jones and S&P at historic highs

The main indices on the other side of the Atlantic turned green, with the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 on ground never reached before.

The main indices on Wall Street ended on a high, with the global reference benchmark, S&P 500, marking new historical and closing highs – and already in a “bull market” compared to October 2022 -, in a session in which it was driven by technology.

The Dow Jones also traded in territory never before trodden, surpassing 38 thousand points for the first time in its history.

Investors continue to focus on the earnings season, while at the same time evaluating the course of monetary policy carried out by the US Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.22% to 4,850.43 points, the highest value ever at the end of a session. In intraday trading it reached an all-time high of 4,868.41 points.

The industrial Dow Jones added 0.36% to a closing record of 38,001.81 points – after establishing an all-time high during the session, at 38,109.20 points.

For its part, the technological Nasdaq Composite appreciated 0.32% to 15,360.29 points.

Among the market movements, SolarEdge gained almost 4%, after announcing that it plans to lay off around 16% of its global workforce.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) fell 24%, after revealing that CFO Vikram Luthar is on unpaid leave due to poor management practices – and also after the company cut its earnings outlook for 2024.

In turn, Macy’s rose more than 3.5%, after rejecting a $5.8 billion proposal from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management to delist the company.

“We had some volatility at the beginning of the year, with investors trying to rebalance their portfolios and looking to realize some capital gains. But now it seems that we are resuming the trend that was clearly in effect” in the fourth quarter, Brian told CNBC Price, head of investment at Commonwealth Financial.

“Companies’ results and guidance will be crucial to sustaining the mega strength of technology companies in the market”, Quincy Krosby, main global strategist at LPL Financial, told .

Traders drastically reduced the prospects for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March, with the odds rising from 80% to 46%, according to the CME FedWatch tool, consulted by .

Investors should also focus, throughout the week, on the results of Netflix and Tesla, as well as the US consumer spending index, one of the central bank’s preferred inflation indicators.