Wall World – Game test – GAMES magazine

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to extract ores as a space miner on a huge wall, riding on the back of a giant robot spider and exterminating aliens, then you shouldn’t miss this title!

A Wall World is a sci-fi 2D roguelite tower defense developed and published by Alawar Premium. According to the basic premise of the game, after an apocalyptic event, the order of the world is completely turned upside down, and humanity is forced to spend its days on the endless Wall in all directions. Transportation on the Wall is made possible by giant robot spiders. We play one of the miners who are sent out for resources and to find out: is the Wall really infinite, as people believe, or is there a way out?

By default, we are talking about a tower-defense title, so the gameplay can be divided into several parts: the main part consists of crawling up and down with our robot, looking for mineable parts on the Wall, and then collecting the minerals obtained from there and taking them back to the base. This mining is interrupted by waves of enemies whose only goal is to destroy the spider and with it our hard-to-collect raw materials. After drilling a hole, we can vacuum up the extracted ores, and then by transporting them back to the spider we can begin its temporary development: this could be the speed of their bed, the launching of drones that help us, a larger storage capacity for the ores that can be vacuumed in one round, and so on. They are just annoying, because with the death of the spider, the developments also take away, this also gives some roguelike flavor to the mining fun.

While mining, we can find hidden locations where we can put our gloved paws on blueprints and relics, as well as, for example, codex pieces that make the story more familiar to us. In practice, the game consists of this running back and forth between the mine and the spider, knocking back the incoming enemy every few minutes. Our job is made more difficult by the fact that each mine contains a finite amount of ore, so we have to keep climbing up and down the wall looking for more and more things to mine. This cycle of mining-developing-fighting repeats until a boss appears that fills the entire screen. Defeating them or repelling them at all is a practically impossible mission, so our inevitable death is followed by another part of the game: improvements affecting the entire game!

As I wrote, during mining we only get nervous improvements, we have to start all over again during each round, even if it is difficult to maximize even a single skill tree. The real progress comes from the extras that can be used every time after unlocking them: for example, a hook on the spider, which, if shot in a vertical direction, will allow us to suddenly change location – this is almost mandatory in boss fights -, possibly more health, greater damage, stronger armor. These are designed to suck us in for the long term, so each death is a new opportunity to make the next round better, we move faster with mining, we can withstand the siege of our opponents longer, so we can continue playing the game itself.

Personally, I really like titles with a similar retro effect, so I couldn’t complain about the graphics here. The movements of the robots were done very well, as well as the main opponents, but basically in terms of style, we can talk about a nice game among the titles that use similar graphics, you can forget about looking at the clouds and the background elements. The sound effects made me fall back less, the sound of projectiles knocking on spiders like pebbles is, for example, downright irritating, and the background music is barely audible. All in all, however, I was given a ticket to ten hours of fun by Wall World and I enjoyed almost every minute of it.