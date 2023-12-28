Walmart de México joins the sale of Pfizer COVID vaccines; this will be your price

#Walmart #México #joins #sale #Pfizer #COVID #vaccines #price

Starting this Thursday, Walmart will sell Pfizer doses. (Walmart of Mexico)

Walmart de México announced that it will join the large pharmaceutical chains in Mexico and will put Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine against COVID-19 on sale, which can be applied to older adults, as well as children and adolescents.

The hypermarket chain specified that the biological will be available in its more than 130 offices located next to Walmart Express and Walmart Supercenter pharmacies in 19 states of Mexico, and will be supplied by certified and trained medical personnel.

“In line with its purpose of helping people save money and live better, Walmart de México y Centroamérica will offer the Comirnaty vaccine in Mexico as one of the most effective tools to protect against Covid-19 and its complications, as well as expanding access to immunization throughout the country,” he said in a statement.

The dose will be available for sale to the public in 130 branches. (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)

According to the information, the distribution of the anticovid vaccine will be applied in two rounds: the first will be for people over 12 years of age, whose doses will be sold starting December 28; while the biological one for children between 5 and 11 years of age can be purchased from January 4.

To consult the locations where interested parties can purchase the vaccines, Walmart de México has enabled a website where you can also see the opening hours of each of them.

Cominarty dose from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

As for its price, the Comirnaty vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer can be purchased at a cost of $845 pesos, that is, cheaper than in the four pharmaceutical chains where it is also available to the public.

Pfizer vaccines can be purchased for 895 pesos at Farmacias del Ahorro; 848 pesos at Farmacias San Pablo; 999 pesos in Guadalajara Pharmacies; and 850 pesos at Farmacias Benavides.

It should be remembered that Comirnaty was recently approved by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) for sale to the public in Mexico.

This vaccine includes the specific update for the Omicron XBB.1.5 seasonal variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.