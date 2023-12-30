Walmart offers the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19; This is its price and places where to buy it

MEXICO CITY (apro).- Walmart Mexico will offer the Comirnaty vaccine, from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, against Covid-19 for 845 pesos, and it will be administered by certified and trained medical personnel in more than 130 offices adjacent to the stores’ pharmacies .

The company enabled the website where interested parties can consult the adjacent offices that have the drug available and opening hours.

The Comirnaty vaccine, from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, will be available for application for 845 pesos in more than 130 offices in the Walmart Express and Walmart Supercenter stores, in 19 states of the country,” the company reported in a statement.

This vaccine against the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was granted health registration by the Federal Commission for the Protection of Health Risks (Coferis), and which allows its sale, can be applied to children, from five years old and there is another version for people over 12 years old.

Walmart will have the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 available for children between 5 and 11 years old, starting Thursday, January 4, and the one intended for those over 12 years old will be sold from Thursday, December 28.

