Wan Chai Bakehouse clerk mocked diners for their poor attitude and flirted with mainland girls

The popular bakery Bake House has become very popular recently. There are long lines in front of almost every branch, attracting diners to taste the delicious food and take photos. However, a girl from the Mainland was recently verbally attacked by a female clerk at the Wan Chai branch of Bake House, which aroused her dissatisfaction. The girl’s post sparked a lot of discussion among netizens, with some mainland netizens even asking “where does Hong Kong people’s sense of superiority come from.”

No matter what time you pass by Bake House, you will see a long queue at the door. Not long ago, a girl from mainland China came to Hong Kong for a trip and went to the Wan Chai branch to taste Bake House’s delicacies. She said that she visited the Wan Chai branch for two consecutive days and bought takeout on the first day. The clerk she met at that time had a reasonable attitude. When she visited again the next day, she ate in the store but encountered two women with poor service attitudes. Clerk!

The victims ordered coffee, bread and avocado toast that day, and they were sitting with their backs to the ordering machine where the clerk was standing. When the food was served, she and her friends took a few photos of the food to check in. It was not until after the two left the store that their friends reported that they had just heard the two female shop assistants at the back talking about them: “They ordered things just to take pictures.” This sentence made the victim feel very dissatisfied. She first said that it was inappropriate for the two clerks to publicly comment on customers during working hours. Then she added: “I am really speechless. It is none of my business to take a photo of her.” ”. The victim added that they chatted with each other and communicated with the clerk in Cantonese and English, so the clerk should know that they can understand Cantonese, but they can just talk about right and wrong in person, which lacks professionalism. In the end, the victim even pointed out that they ate all the food and there was no waste. However, they pointed out that the food at Bake House tasted ordinary, “It’s not delicious, it’s not bad. After eating so much, the egg tarts are just okay.”

