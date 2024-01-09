Want to melt body fat? Answered what time of day you should exercise

#melt #body #fat #Answered #time #day #exercise

In a few months, the world’s best athletes will gather in Paris. The City of Lovers will host the Summer Olympics this year. Those hoping for a chance to break the world record and go down in the history books might want to take a look at the clock. For example, the start time of the competition is especially relevant for swimmers.

It found that 144 medal-winning swimmers from four Olympic Games in Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016) had their fastest times if they competed in the evening. More precisely, around 5.12 p.m. It’s part of a growing body of evidence showing that physical performance is affected by the time of day.

This phenomenon is observed not only among professionals – amateur cyclists ride faster in the evening. Timing is also important for strength training. The best results are achieved between 4pm and 8pm.

But what to do if you only find time for sports at 7 o’clock. morning? It is believed that a person can consciously change the time of day when he achieves the best sports results.

For women, fat dissolves best in the morning, for men – in the evening

Differences in the body’s activity and response to exercise are related to the circadian rhythm, the body’s molecular clock that regulates a person’s appetite and sleep.

Surprisingly, practically every human organ has a separate clock.

The central clock, located in the hypothalamus of the brain, responds to exposure to light through signals from the optic nerve. From the brain, signals are sent to peripheral clocks located in other organs, muscle and adipose tissue. In this way, the whole organism is synchronized.

However, the body’s peripheral clocks can be regulated by other signals, such as when we eat or perform certain activities. The “skeletal muscle clock” is so responsive to physical exercise that it can be adjusted by continuous exercise at different times of the day.

But it can affect performance, and it can also change the effects of exercise on our health.

Juleen Zierath, a physiologist at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, studied the interaction between exercise and the circadian system. She and her colleagues found that mice that exercised in the morning burned more fat.

Zierath says these results suggest that exercising at the optimal time of day could maximize the benefits of exercise in people with metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and obesity.

“Everyone agrees that exercise is good for health regardless of the time of day, but perhaps you can fine-tune your metabolic performance based on when you exercise,” Zierath says.

The researchers’ findings echo a recent human study that found that one morning per week of strength training and interval running, stretching, and endurance exercises can reduce belly fat and blood pressure in women. Interestingly, when women performed the same exercises in the evening, it improved their muscle performance.

In men, evening exercise helped lower blood pressure and promote the breakdown of body fat.

However, research in this area is still developing, and some recent analyzes of previous studies suggest that there is no definitive answer yet.

A starling or an owl?

One of the reasons is individual differences between individuals. For example, early and late chronotype individuals, who are called geezers and owls, have different times of achieving their best sports results.

“Our clocks are different,” says Karyn Esser, a physiologist at the University of Florida in Gainesville, US. “The starling’s clock probably turns a little less than 24 hours, and the owl’s clock turns a little more than 24 hours.”

However, if you find that your circadian rhythms are not allowing you to perform at your best at times of day that are convenient for you, exercise can also help to “reset” your muscle clock.

A group of researchers led by K. Esser found that regular running training in mice in the morning can encourage the rodents’ body to adapt to a new mode of exercise. Exercise appears to alter the molecular clocks in their skeletal muscle and lung tissue.

Their latest study, which has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, found that mice trained in the morning showed greater adaptation compared to mice trained in the afternoon. After six weeks of training, both morning and afternoon mice achieved the same maximal endurance performance.

The researchers say that if similar effects are found in humans, perhaps athletes will be able to recalibrate their internal “muscle clocks” with proper training. There is preliminary evidence that exercise can alter people’s circadian rhythms, so it may be beneficial for those adjusting to shift work or time zone differences.

“The idea is that our muscle clocks actually pay attention to when we’re exercising,” says Esser.

Routine seems to be the key – our body adapts better to training when it is done regularly at the same time of day.

“Whether you’re an amateur or an elite athlete and you’re planning to compete, you should try to match your training to your expected competition time,” says Zierath.

However, science emphasizes that training is useful at any time of the day, if you find a time that suits you and stick to it, your body can adapt and give you additional benefits.

Pagal BBC inf.